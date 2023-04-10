Jimenez (hamstring) was spotted taking batting practice on the field prior to Monday's game against the Twins, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Since hitting the injured list this past Wednesday with a left hamstring strain, Jimenez has already resumed light running and hitting, activities that suggest he's progressing well in his recovery. Jimenez remains hopeful that his absence will be limited to around two weeks, but while he's sidelined, Gavin Sheets should hold down a strong-side platoon role in the Chicago lineup.
