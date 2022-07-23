Jimenez went 1-for-3 Friday against the Guardians.
Jimenez missed the White Sox's entire weekend series against the Twins prior to the All-Star break but was able to return as the designated hitter Friday. He hit sixth in the order and led off the second inning with a base knock but was ultimately stranded at third base. Jimenez is hitting .203/.253/.304 across 75 plate appearances on the season.
