Jimenez went 3-for-5 with an RBI double and a run scored in Friday's 7-4 win over the Royals.

Jimenez got aboard with a single in the second inning and eventually scored on a Nick Madrigal single. In the seventh, Jimenez added insurance with a double to plate Luis Robert. Jimenez has racked up 11 homers, 29 RBI, 20 runs scored and a .292/.327/.569 slash line through 37 games this season.