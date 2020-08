Jimenez twisted his ankle while celebrating after Lucas Giolito completed his no hitter Tuesday against the Pirates, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Jimenez was able to walk off the field and didn't appear to suffer a serious injury, but he could receive Wednesday off since the team has a scheduled off day to follow Thursday. The 23-year-old went 2-for-4 with a double and one RBI during Tuesday's victory.