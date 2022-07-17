Jimenez (leg) is not starting Sunday's series finale against the Twin s.
Jimenez has yet to resume running after he exited Wednesday's contest early with right leg tightness, causing him to miss the White Sox last four games before the All-Star break. Jose Abreu will take over at designated hitter while Andrew Vaughn draws the start at first base and will bat third in the series finale.
