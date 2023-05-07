Jimenez (abdomen) underwent an appendectomy Saturday, which is expected to sideline him 4-to-6 weeks.
Jimenez went to the hospital Saturday with severe abdominal pain, which ultimately led to the removal of his appendix. The 26-year-old never seems to catch a break when it comes to his health and he'll now be out for at least a month while recovering. Over the last three seasons prior to 2023, Jimenez only appeared in 192 games while dealing with an assortment of ailments. He'll likely be placed on the injured list at some point Sunday.
