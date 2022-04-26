Jimenez underwent surgery Tuesday to repair his torn hamstring tendon.
Jimenez exited Saturday's game against the Twins with the injury, which turned out to be quite serious. He was given a return timeline of 6-to-8 weeks prior to surgery and remains on that schedule. That places his expected return date sometime roughly in the middle of June.
