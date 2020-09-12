Jimenez went 2-for-4 with a home run in Friday's 4-3 win over the Tigers.
Jimenez bailed out the White Sox who were down, 3-0, and being no-hit entering the bottom of the sixth inning. The American League's best offense scratched out a run before Jimenez launched a three-run homer, and three relievers closed out the win. The blast was Jimenez's 12th and first in 12 games.
