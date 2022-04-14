Manager Tony La Russa said Jimenez (ankle) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

La Russa added Jimenez could talk his way into the lineup Thursday morning, so there doesn't appear to be significant concern for the bruised ankle. The 25-year-old already had X-rays come back negative after fouling a pitch off himself, and he should be back on the field within a few days.