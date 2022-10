Interim manager Miguel Cairo said Jimenez won't be in the lineup for Wednesday's season finale against Minnesota, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old went 1-for-3 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run during Wednesday's 8-3 victory, which will end up being his final start of the season. Barring an appearance off the bench, Jimenez will finish 2022 with a .295/.358/.500 slash line, 16 home runs, 54 RBI and 40 runs in 84 games.