Jimenez underwent X-rays and was diagnosed with a bruised left ankle after exiting Wednesday's game against the Mariners.
It's good news for Jimenez after he fouled a ball off his ankle during the third inning Wednesday. The 25-year-old attempted to remain in the contest and went 1-for-2 with solo home run prior to being replaced by a pinch hitter. Jimenez appears to have avoided a serious injury, though his availability for Thursday's series finale against Seattle remains up in the air.
