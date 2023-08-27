Andrus is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

Andrus will end up taking a seat for the final three games of the White Sox's four-game set in Oakland with youngster Lenyn Sosa having seemingly gained hold of a regular spot in the middle infield next to shortstop Tim Anderson. Though Andrus has turned in an .889 OPS through 20 games in August, he's a 35-year-old infielder on an expiring deal who likely won't be much of a priority for the 51-79 White Sox heading into the final month of the season.