Andrus went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base Friday against the Rays.

Andrus was hitless for the fifth time in his last six starts and managed his first walk since April 21. He added some additional value by stealing second base in the sixth inning -- his fourth stolen bag of the campaign. Overall, he's hitting only .183/.260/.215 on the season with six RBI and seven runs scored across 104 plate appearances.