Sheets (wrist) is playing first base and hitting seventh against the Royals on Sunday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Sheets was a late scratch from the lineup against Kansas City on Sunday, but the 27-year-old feels well enough to return to the lineup for the series finale against the Royals.
