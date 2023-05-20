Sheets is out of the lineup Saturday with a wrist injury, Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Sheets was a late scratch from the lineup Saturday due to a minor right wrist issue from sliding, The injury doesn't appear likely to sideline him for long and Sheets could be back in the lineup as soon as Sunday's series finale with Kansas City.
