Sheets went 2-for-4 with three RBI on Wednesday against the Giants.

Sheets was stuck in primarily a bench role to begin the season, but he has the chance to become a regular after Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) was placed on the injured list. He made a strong impression in his start Wednesday, delivering RBI singles in both the first and seventh innings. In 2022, Sheets maintained a .706 OPS across 410 plate appearances.