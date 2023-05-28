Sheets went 1-for-3 with a double and three RBI on Saturday against the Tigers.

Sheets came to the plate with the bases loaded in the seventh inning and cleared the bases with a double. He has only one multi-hit game since the start of May, though his knocks have been timely as he has 13 RBI across his last 22 games. Sheets' regular role is in danger, as Eloy Jimenez (abdomen) could return as early as Sunday.