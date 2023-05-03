Sheets is making a second straight start in right field Wednesday versus the Twins.

It is his fifth straight start overall. Oscar Colas was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte earlier this week, giving Sheets an opportunity to impress his way into an everyday role. The 27-year-old is slashing .280/.351/.400 with two home runs and eight RBI through 19 games (57 plate appearances) this season for the White Sox.

