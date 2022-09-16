Sheets went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Guardians.
Sheets took Hunter Gaddis deep in the second inning to tally his 13th home run of the season. He entered Thursday's game having gone hitless in his last 13 at-bats and with just a .097 average across 11 games in September. Despite the recent struggles, Sheets continues to serve a large-side platoon role in right field for the White Sox. For the season, he has maintained a .241/.296/.415 line across 358 plate appearances.
