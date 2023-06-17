Sheets went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Mariners.

Sheets opened the scoring in the fifth inning with a solo shot off Bryan Woo. This was Sheets' first multi-hit effort in June -- he had gone just 2-for-22 (.091) over his previous nine contests. The 27-year-old's slump has him down to a .229/.307/.410 slash line with eight homers, 23 RBI, 16 runs scored and two doubles through 52 games. Sheets has seen a majority of the time in right field lately, but Eloy Jimenez should return to that spot when he's ready to play the field, while Clint Frazier could also be a competitor for playing time.