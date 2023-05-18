Sheets went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Guardians.
This was the second time in May that Sheets has homered in consecutive games. He's gone 9-for-35 (.257) with four long balls and eight RBI over his last 10 contests. For the season, the outfielder is slashing .250/.318/.448 with six homers, 16 RBI, 11 runs scored and a double through 107 plate appearances.
