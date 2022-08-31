Sheets went 2-for-5 with two home runs for a total of five RBI in a 9-7 loss to the Royals on Tuesday.

Sheets has been flexing his power stroke all August long, and he punctuated a solid month with his first multi-homer game of the season. The 26-year-old left-handed bat set a career-high in home runs with the performance and tallied his 42nd RBI of the campaign. Sheets was pegged as a sleeper by some analysts coming into the season and he could continue to show why down the stretch. Sheets is slashing .371/.369/.661 in 62 at-bats in August.