White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Idle versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sheets is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.
With lefty Cole Irvin taking the hill for Oakland, the lefty-hitting Sheets will retreat to the bench. Andrew Vaughn will cover right field in Sheets' stead.
