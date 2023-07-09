Sheets is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

On the bench for the fourth time in six games, Sheets appears to have moved into a bench role in the wake of the White Sox bringing aboard another lefty-hitting corner outfielder in Oscar Colas from Triple-A Charlotte. Colas has gotten off to a slow start at the plate since being recalled, but he'll likely get some time following the All-Star break to try and right the ship since Sheets wasn't provided ample production in a strong-side platoon role. Since turning in back-to-back two-hit games in the middle of June, Sheets has gone 5-for-33 at the dish over his last 14 contests.