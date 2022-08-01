Sheets isn't starting Monday against the Royals.
Sheets is getting a day off after he went 3-for-11 with a homer, a double, two RBI and two strikeouts over the last three games. Andrew Vaughn is shifting to right field while Yasmani Grandal serves as the designated hitter.
