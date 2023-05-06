Sheets will sit Saturday against Cincinnati.
Sheets hits the bench after starting seven consecutive games. He should have an easier path to playing time with Oscar Colas now in the minors, though he'll have to hit better than his .246/.309/.344 if he's to continue earning starts. Adam Haseley starts in right field Saturday.
