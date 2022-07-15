site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-gavin-sheets-not-starting-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Not starting Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Sheets is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Minnesota.
Sheets is in a 1-for-12 rut and will remain on the bench Friday for the third time in the past four games. Leury Garcia will man right field while Andrew Vaughn serves as the designated hitter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read
Chris Towers
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read