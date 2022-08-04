Sheets (ankle) isn't starting Thursday against the Rangers.
Sheets is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game as he continues to deal with a bruised ankle. However, he was available as a pinch hitter Wednesday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him available off the bench once again Thursday. Andrew Vaughn is shifting to right field while AJ Pollock starts in center.
More News
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Tending to bruised ankle•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Scratched from lineup•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Goes yard in Tuesday's win•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Slugs homer, double•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Remains on bench Wednesday•