Sheets is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Tigers.

As is typically the case, the lefty-hitting Sheets will take a seat against a southpaw (Eduardo Rodriguez), but Sheets could soon see his opportunities against right-handed pitching come to an abrupt end. The White Sox reinstated Eloy Jimenez (appendectomy) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, and he looks poised to reclaim a regular role in right field moving forward with Jake Burger likely having established himself as an everyday player at designated hitter at this point. Burger could pick up reps at second base while Elvis Andrus (oblique) is sidelined, but until that happens, Sheets looks like he could be blocked from seeing steady playing time versus righties.