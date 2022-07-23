site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: On bench for nightcap
Sheets isn't starting the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians.
Sheets is resting after he went 0-for-3 with a walk and two strikeouts during Saturday's matinee. Andrew Vaughn is starting in right field while Yasmani Grandal serves as the designated hitter.
