Sheets is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Sheets will return to the bench after he went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in his return to the lineup for Saturday's 8-0 loss. He had been dealing with a bruised ankle prior to starting Saturday, so the White Sox may be holding Sheets out for the series finale as a precaution.
