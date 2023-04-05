Sheets will serve as the White Sox's designated hitter and No. 6 batter in Wednesday's game against the Giants.

At least against right-handed pitching, Sheets looks like he could become a regular in the Chicago lineup in the short term after Eloy Jimenez landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a left hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him for 2-to-3 weeks, according to The Athletic. Sheets, who had logged just five plate appearances over Chicago's first five games, was a slightly above-average performer versus righties in 2022, producing a 108 wRC+ in those matchups while slashing .250/.301/.435 in 365 plate appearances.