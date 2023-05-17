Sheets went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over Cleveland.
Sheets broke the game open Tuesday, pushing the White Sox advantage to 4-0 in the fifth inning by launching a three-run homer off Shane Bieber that scored Yoan Moncada and Andrew Vaughn. Sheets didn't reach base safely once outside the long, ball while striking out once. Since Eloy Jimenez (abdomen) was placed on the 10-day injured list, Sheets has hit .258 with three home runs, seven RBI and four runs scored over nine games.
