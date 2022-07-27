Sheets isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Rockies.
Sheets has gone 2-for-8 with a run, a walk and two strikeouts over three matchups since the All-Star break but is taking a seat for the third time in the last four games. Andrew Vaughn is shifting to right field while Seby Zavala is starting behind the dish.
