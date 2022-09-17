Sheets isn't starting Saturday against Detroit, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Sheets has started against just three left-handed pitchers this year and will get a breather with southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound Saturday. Andrew Vaughn is starting in right field and batting fifth.
