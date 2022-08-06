Sheets (ankle) will bat eighth and play right field Saturday against the Rangers.
Sheets hasn't started since he was scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to a bruised ankle, though he did appear off the bench Thursday. He'll be involved from the start this time around and will look to improve on his unimpressive .230/.289/.391 season slash line.
