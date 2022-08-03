Sheets was scratched from Wednesday's lineup against the Royals for an undisclosed reason.
Sheets was slated to start in center field Wednesday, but Adam Engel will enter the lineup in center field and bat ninth. It's not yet clear whether Sheets will be available off the bench.
More News
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Goes yard in Tuesday's win•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Not in Monday's lineup•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Slugs homer, double•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Remains on bench Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: On bench for nightcap•