Sheets will play both corner outfielder positions as well first base in 2023, Jesus Cano of MLB.com reports.

Sheets spent a significant portion of the 2022 season as the White Sox's starting right fielder. However, after the offseason addition of Andrew Benintendi and emergence of Oscar Colas, he may not have one specific defensive position to call home to begin 2023. Even so, he should earn plenty of plate appearances, particularly given the spotty health history of Eloy Jimenez (calf). Across 410 plate appearances in 2022, Sheets hit .241/.295/.411.