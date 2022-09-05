Sheets is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mariners, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The lefty-hitting Sheets will take a seat for the series opener while the Mariners bring southpaw Marco Gonzales to the bump. The White Sox will likely continue to shield Sheets from lefties in future games, but the 26-year-old may have supplanted AJ Pollock for a regular spot in the outfield versus right-handed pitching in light of his hot run at the plate of late. Over his last 15 games, Sheets has supplied a monstrous 1.127 OPS while maintaining a 11.3 percent walk rate and a 15.1 percent strikeout rate.