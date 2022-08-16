Sheets is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Astros.

Even with a right-hander (Justin Verlander) on the hill for Houston and a regular starting outfielder in Luis Robert (groin) and a reserve option in Leury Garcia (leg) out of the lineup for Chicago, the lefty-hitting Sheets finds himself on the bench. Sheets had already sat two of the previous four times the White Sox opposed right-handed pitchers, so the 26-year-old looks like he may have to settle for a part-time role once Robert is back in action. AJ Pollock has posted a .944 OPS in August and has made a strong claim for a near-everyday role when Chicago is at full strength.