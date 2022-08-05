Sheets (ankle) is out of the lineup for Friday's game at Texas.
Sheets will be on the bench for the third consecutive game as he continues to manage a bruised ankle. Andrew Vaughn will shift to right field with Yasmani Grandal resting his legs as the designated hitter.
