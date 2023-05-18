Sheets is absent from the White Sox' lineup for Thursday's game against the Guardians.
Cleveland is throwing left-hander Logan Allen, so Sheets will sit in favor of Jake Marisnick. Sheets has homered in two straight games but hasn't made a start against a southpaw this season.
