Sheets is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
Sheets went 2-for-4 in his last appearance Sunday, but that did not earn him a spot in Tuesday's lineup. Sheets saw the ball well earlier this month, but even with the multi-hit effort he went just 3-for-28 (.107) over his last eight games.
