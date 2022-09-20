site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Gavin Sheets: Sitting Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Sheets is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Guardians, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.
Sheets is hitting .140 with one home run, 10 strikeouts and five walks in 15 games this month. Andrew Vaughn will start in right field while AJ Pollock patrols left field.
