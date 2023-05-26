Sheets went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a loss to the Tigers on Thursday.

Sheets accounted for Chicago's only extra-base hit in the contest, going deep to right field in the fifth inning. The 27-year-old has been struggling and playing sparingly coming into the contest, going 2-for-11 without an extra-base hit over the previous week. Part of that was due to a recent wrist injury, but Sheets has also been limited to a platoon role this season, seeing just four at-bats against southpaws.