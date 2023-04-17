Sheets went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run Sunday against the Orioles.
Sheets delivered a big blow by taking Grayson Rodriguez yard for his first homer of the season. He was regularly in the White Sox's lineup while Eloy Jimenez was sidelined, though he's started only one of three games since Jimenez has returned. Despite the lack of power prior to Sunday's game, Sheets has hit well across 35 plate appearances, most notably striking out only four times while earning six free passes. He has also maintained an .843 OPS.