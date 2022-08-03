Sheets is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals but is available as a pinch-hitting option off the bench after he bruised his ankle in Tuesday's 9-2 win, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

He suffered the injury in question in the eighth inning, when he banged into the outfield wall while chasing down a flyball. Sheets, who went 1-for-4 with his ninth home run of the season Tuesday, will cede his spot in the outfield to AJ Pollock in the series finale.