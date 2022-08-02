Burger (hand) was activated from the injured list and optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.
Burger owns a .760 OPS at the big-league level this season, but with the White Sox almost fully healthy, he will head to the minors for the time being. Expect him to rejoin the big club before the campaign comes to a close.
