The White Sox reinstated Burger (oblique) from the 10-day injured list prior to Sunday's game against the Astros, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Burger will hit seventh and serve as Chicago's designated hitter in Sunday' series finale. The 27-year-old spent the minimum 10 days on the shelf due to the oblique strain and was deemed fit to rejoin the White Sox after a two-game rehab stint with Triple-A Charlotte. Though fellow third baseman Yoan Moncada narrowly beat Burger back from the IL, the latter should have a fairly clear path to steady playing time at DH while Eloy Jimenez (appendectomy) is sidelined for the foreseeable future.