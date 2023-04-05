The White Sox recalled Burger from Triple-A Charlotte on Wednesday.
Burger narrowly missed out on a spot on Chicago's Opening Day roster, but he'll be up with the big club just one week into the season with Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) heading to the 10-day injured list. While Jimenez is sidelined, the lefty-hitting Gavin Sheets will likely be the top candidate to step in as the White Sox's primary designated hitter, with the righty-hitting Burger representing a potential platoon mate.
More News
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Pushing for roster spot•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Showing power this spring•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Makes late return at Triple-A•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Ramps up hitting program•
-
White Sox's Jake Burger: Dealing with fractured wrist•